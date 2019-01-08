Did You Know Your Shoes Are the First Thing People Notice?

A friend of ours shared these with us and for some reason. I found most of them to be true, at least from my perspective. And the more I read them, the more intrigued I got.

Did you know:

Your shoes are the first thing people subconsciously notice about you. Wear nice shoes. If you sit for more than 11 hours a day, there's a 50% chance you'll die within the next 3 years. There are at least 6 people in the world who look exactly like you. There's a 9% chance that you'll meet one of them in your lifetime. Sleeping without a pillow reduces back pain and keeps your spine stronger. A person’s height is determined by their father, and their weight is determined by their mother. If a part of your body "falls asleep", You can almost always "wake it up" by shaking your head. There are three things the human brain cannot resist noticing - food, attractive people and danger. Right-handed people tend to chew food on their right side. According to Albert Einstein, if honey bees were to disappear from the earth, humans would be dead within 4 years. You can survive without eating for weeks, but you will only live 11 days without sleeping. People who laugh a lot are healthier than those who don’t. Laziness and inactivity kill just as many people as smoking. A human brain has the capacity to store 5 times as much information as Wikipedia. Our body gives enough heat in 30 minutes to boil 1.5 liters of water!! Stomach acid is strong enough to dissolve razor blades!! Take a 10-30 minute walk every day & while you walk, SMILE. It is the ultimate antidepressant.

So what do you think? Did any of these surprise you? I do feel like I have survived years without sleep.