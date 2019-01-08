Did You Know Your Shoes Are the First Thing People Notice?

Ryan Pierse

A friend of ours shared these with us and for some reason. I found most of them to be true, at least from my perspective. And the more I read them, the more intrigued I got.

Did you know:

  1. Your shoes are the first thing people subconsciously notice about you. Wear nice shoes.
  2. If you sit for more than 11 hours a day, there's a 50% chance you'll die within the next 3 years.
  3. There are at least 6 people in the world who look exactly like you. There's a 9% chance that you'll meet one of them in your lifetime.
  4. Sleeping without a pillow reduces back pain and keeps your spine stronger.
  5. A person’s height is determined by their father, and their weight is determined by their mother.
  6. If a part of your body "falls asleep", You can almost always "wake it up" by shaking your head.
  7. There are three things the human brain cannot resist noticing - food, attractive people and danger.
  8. Right-handed people tend to chew food on their right side.
  9. According to Albert Einstein, if honey bees were to disappear from the earth, humans would be dead within 4 years.
  10. You can survive without eating for weeks, but you will only live 11 days without sleeping.
  11. People who laugh a lot are healthier than those who don’t.
  12. Laziness and inactivity kill just as many people as smoking.
  13. A human brain has the capacity to store 5 times as much information as Wikipedia.
  14. Our body gives enough heat in 30 minutes to boil 1.5 liters of water!!
  15. Stomach acid is strong enough to dissolve razor blades!!
  16. Take a 10-30 minute walk every day & while you walk, SMILE. It is the ultimate antidepressant.

So what do you think? Did any of these surprise you? I do feel like I have survived years without sleep.

