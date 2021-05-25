Did The Minnesota Twins Win Again?

Much of the excitement in Monday's Twins-Orioles game at Target Field came late in the game but earlier in the night the hot bats belonged to rookie outfielder Trevor Larnach and Kyle Garlick who was called up to round out an injured riddle team.

Tale of the tape shows Larnach belted a home run 461 feet to straight away centerfield in the second level of the Delta Sky360 Suite. Nasty! Only the seventh player to hit a ball into that space. According to MLB.com, Larnach joined ByungHo Park, Miguel Sanó, Jake Cave, Tyler Austin, Nelson Cruz and Josh Donaldson as the only players to deposit a ball to that level.

The other home run of the game also off of John Means came from Garlick in the sixth inning.

But it was the eighth inning with the Twins down a run went hit after hit driving in six runs for an 8-3 final.

Minnesota (18-29) is still in the American League Central cellar, 9.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox.

Jose Berrios is set to start for Tuesday's game against Dean Kremer. First pitch will be 6:40 PM on AM 1000 KSOO.