Did Syracuse’s Frank Howard Try to Trip Duke’s Zion Williamson?

Zion Williamson is back and man does he look good.

Teams are going to have to do everything in their power to try and slow him down, but that does not include trying to trip him.

Syracuse was playing Duke in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday night and the Cuse's Frank Howard made the highlights for all the wrong reasons in the first half.

Do you think he was intentionally trying to trip Zion Williamson?

My answer would be yes, but without a track record of this behavior, he may deserve somewhat of the benefit of the doubt.

This isn't former Duke star Grayson Allen who had multiple tripping violations while at Duke.

This isn't a sucker punch to the back of the head.

What it is, is a player apparently doing something dumb and it probably deserves a half or a full game suspension to deter the behavior in the future, but lets not get carried away.