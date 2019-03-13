Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Remove Firearms from 125 Stores

The next time you are shopping at Dick's Sporting Goods you might not see any guns. The company began scaling back gun sales in the wake of last year’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida, where shooter, Nikolas Cruz, had purchased a gun from a Dick's store. Dick's Sporting Goods announced Tuesday that it will remove firearms from 125 of its stores, where it does not sell well , by the end of summer.

According to Bloomberg.com , Dick’s Chief Executive Officer Ed Stack announced that the change, which affects about 17 percent of the Dick’s chain, follows a trial run last year when Dick’s removed hunting products from 10 of its stores. The company also halted sales of high-capacity magazines and guns to anyone under 21 years old.

The retailer will drop hunting gear starting around August. As of early February, the company operated 729 Dick’s Sporting Goods stores across the U.S.

Source: bloomberg.com