Diamond Dallas Page Did Push Ups with Me on Radio Row

Radio Row during Super Bowl week is always full of chaos and unexpected moments and that is exactly what happened on Overtime on Tuesday.

WWE Hall of Famer, former world champ and Yoga mega star Diamond Dallas Page joined me on Overtime to talk about the Yoga empire he has created and to tell some stories about his wrestling days.

During the interview he talked about his daily workouts and it came up that he does some major crazy push ups that they do in the military.

So I had to do what only every reasonable radio host would do... ask for a on air lesson.

As you can see that went well!

Hopefully DDP learned a little bit about the grit and determination it takes to be a buff, world class radio host like myself.

You can learn more about Diamond Dallas Page's yoga empire and how it can change your life, check out his website.