DeVonta Smith Wins 2020 Heisman Trophy Award

There was no doubt down the stretch of the season that Alabama was the most talented team in the college football world and it was no coincidence that two players on their roster were Heisman Trophy Finalists.

Both Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith joined Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawerence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask as finalists at the virtual event.

On Tuesday night it was DeVonta Smith who heard his name called as the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner.

Smith not only shined on the field throughout the regular season, he was dominant in the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff game against Notre Dame.

It is very rare that we see a wide receiver winning the Heisman as Smith became the fourth wide receiver ever to take home the award, joining Michigan's Desmond Howard, Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers, and Notre Dame's Tim Brown.

It is expected that Smith will be the first wide receiver taken in the 2021 NFL Draft according to most all mock drafts.

Alabama will take on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Championship game on Monday, January 11 on ESPN and on ESPN Radio.

