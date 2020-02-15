Devin Clark Takes Decision Victory at UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2

Getty Images

Sioux Falls native Devin Clark added another UFC victory to his resume on Saturday night (February 15) with a decision victory over Dequan Townsend.

Clark and Townsend were on the early preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2. This was a last-minute fight on both accounts as Clark was originally scheduled to face Gadzhimurad Antigulov. Antigulov pulled out of the fight one week ago.

In the three-round fight, Clark landed 122 total strikes compared to 37 for Townsend. Clark also tallied three takedowns. All the totals added up to an easy unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26) victory.

Clark now holds a 5-4 record in the UFC and an 11-4 overall MMA record.

