Devin Clark Suffers TKO Loss to Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 231

Sioux Falls native Devin Clark was part of the UFC 231 card in Toronto on Saturday night, but the night didn't go as he hoped.

Clark was making his second appearance as part of a UFC pay-per-view card on Saturday (December 8) as part of the early preliminary card shown on UFC Fight Pass. His battle with Aleksandar Rakic was one that was filled with fireworks.

Clark was able to knock down Rakic twice during the first round. The two fighters continued to exchange blows, but it was Rakic that was able to secure the TKO victory with a spinning back fist with about a minute left in the first round.

Clark is now 9-3 following his loss at UFC 231. He is 3-3 overall in his UFC bouts since signing with the company in 2016. Rakic improved to 11-1 and 3-0 in his UFC career.