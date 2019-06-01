Devin Clark Shines in UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Smith Prelims

Six months after his last UFC fight, Devin Clark reentered the octagon in Stockholm, Sweden looking to get back on the winning track.

This was the swing fight in regards to Clark's UFC career. Entering Saturday (June 1), Clark was 3-3 against UFC competition.

The Sioux Falls native was considered the underdog (+110) in the bout against Darko Stošić, but he started the opening round strong with a stiff shot that rocked Stošić leading to Clark taking ground control. Stošić was able to battle out, and the two traded a couple of heavy shots to end the round.

A couple of leg kicks from Clark sparked Stošić in round two. About three minutes into the round, Stošić taunted Clark and then was able to grab control to slam Clark down to the mat. Stošić controlled the rest of round two from there.

The third round would decide the fight. Clark secured an early takedown but was almost caught with a right hand immediately after Stošić got back to his feet. Clark opened the offense in the final round landing more significant strikes. The third round expired sending the decision to the judges.

Clark had 54 significant strikes compared to 33 for Stošić throughout the fight. He also had two takedowns compared to Stošić's one. All judges scored the fight 29-28 for Clark giving him a unanimous decision victory.

Clark is now 4-3 in his UFC career and improved his overall MMA record to 10-3.