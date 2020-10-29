Detroit Tigers Finalizing Deal with Former Astros Manger AJ Hinch

As we started 2020, AJ Hinch was the manager of the Houston Astros but by the time we got to Spring Training, had been fired along with the Astros GM due to the sign-stealing saga.

Now it looks like by the end of 2020, AJ Hinch will be a manager in Major League Baseball once again.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Detroit Tigers are finalizing a deal with the former Astros Manager to be their new skipper.

Hinch will be replacing Ron Gardenhire who retired at the end of the 2020 season due to health concerns.

Over his career as manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros, Hinch tallied a record of 481-329, winning the World Series in 2017.

We all know AJ Hinch is a good manager, but it will be his chance to now prove it again without the ability to benefit from his players knowing the signs of the opposing team during the World Series run.

He takes over a Tigers club that overachieved at times in 2020 even though they missed the expanded playoff system.

We'll see if Hinch can erase his demons of being immersed in a scandal that had so many effects throughout Major League Baseball and can add a successful run in Detroit to his resume.