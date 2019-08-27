Detroit Lions Release Running Back Zach Zenner After Four Seasons

The Detroit Lions made a surprising move prior to the final preseason game as the team released running back Zach Zenner.

ESPN NFL Nation reporter Michael Rothstein confirmed the move on Tuesday afternoon (August 27). Rothstein says that prior injuries and the performance of running back Ty Johnson could have led to the decision to release Zenner.

Rothstein, however, believes that there is still a spot in the NFL for the former SDSU Jackrabbit.

Zenner was signed by the Lions after going undrafted in 2015. He worked his way up to appear in 36 games and made six total starts. Zenner rushed for 685 yards and eight touchdowns during his stint with the Lions.

Detroit will move forward, as of now, with Kerryon Johnson, Ty Johnson, and C.J. Anderson at the running back position.