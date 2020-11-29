Detroit Lions Fire Head Coach and GM

This is becoming too much of a trend for the Detroit Lions as on Saturday they once again fired their Head Coach and General Manager.

The Lions parted ways with their head coach Matt Patricia and their General Manager Dan Quinn after both have failed to produce a winner in Detroit.

Both were in first-time roles in their respective positions as Quinn had never been a GM before and Patricia came over from New England where he was their defensive coordinator.

In two-plus seasons at the helm in Detroit, Patricia went 13-29-1 and the latest lost to Houston on Thanksgiving was the tipping point for the organization to move on in a new direction.

This move marks much anticipation from the fan base that the organization would move in a different direction after what appears to be yet another losing season in Detroit.

In the interim, multiple front office members will take over the GM duties while Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell will be the head coach.

The Lions currently are in the last place in the NFC North with a 4-7 record and will face off against the Chicago Bears on the road.

For more information on the Detroit Lions, their GM and coaching search as well as their upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.