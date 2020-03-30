Detroit Lions Add Former Packer Geronimo Allison

The Detroit Lions added to the list of weapons Matthew Stafford will have in 2020 by taking away a wide receiver from their NFC counterpart.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Lions agreed to terms with wide receiver Geronimo Allison.

Allison began his career with Green Bay and spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Packers.

In 2019, Allison had 34 receptions for almost 300 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions now have Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay, and Allison as the main targets for Stafford this Fall.

It is not as if Rodgers is losing Jerry Rice and the Lions are getting a future Hall of Famer, but this does diminish already a lack luster receiving core in Green Bay outside Devante Adams.