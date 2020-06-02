There will be VFW baseball tournaments this summer in South Dakota during a pandemic.

That news was released on Monday by the Department of SD VFW Baseball as they moved forward with 2020 state tournaments.

Many states have opted to scratch recreational sports this summer as they try to navigate a COVID-19 world by sticking to more of the essential things vs optional activities.

States differ though on opinions and data and that makes it easier for a more spread out state in regards to population like South Dakota move forward with such endeavors.

The American Legion National Chapter decided to cancel all baseball for the 2020 season earlier this spring for obvious health concerns nationally, but again each state is seeing different situations.

Since the VFW doesn't have a national chapter, they are moving forward separately with the tournaments in South Dakota.

The South Dakota VFW has laid out numerous suggestions and even requirements as they return to the field and even bolded this statement in their release.

"Teams should abide by Local, State and National COVID-19 Policies, have insurance and have permission from City or School officials to play."

They are asking that players and teams register as soon as possible so that they can make the appropriate steps to assuring a safe environment.

"Its imperative teams register as soon as possible to assist us in determining whether it’s state tournament structure as usual or if the age division may be better as an open class. "

There will be nine state tournaments ranging from age group 10U to 19U.

The city of Sioux Falls is also moving forward with sports leagues this summer as a decision by the city council on May 29 paved the way for leagues to open up.

That said, every league must receive approval for their plan of action before they can return to the field of play.

It is going to be interesting to see the data and see if moves such as this are appropriate considering the conditions or if leagues rushed back too soon in the hopes of normalcy.

No matter what, blueprints, guinea pigs, or whatever you want to call it are going to have to be in place at some time as people begin to dip their toes in the water of trying to restart so many of the things that we love in our lives.

For more information on the decision by the SD VFV baseball folks and more about Legion baseball, you can visit their website.