Denver Broncos Release QB Joe Flacco

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have informed former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Joe Flacco that he is being released with a failed physical designation, the team announced Thursday.

Flacco, who was placed on injured reserve halfway through last season with a herniated disk in his neck, becomes an unrestricted free agent.

He was 2-6 as a starter in 2019, throwing for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed 63.5% of his passes.

Flacco, 35, had two years remaining on the deal -- the Broncos renegotiated it last August to give themselves additional salary-cap room -- with salary-cap charges of $23.65 million in 2020 and $27.65 million in 2021.

With the release, the Broncos save just over $10 million against the cap.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Source: Denver Broncos Release QB Joe Flacco
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Football, Joe Flacco, NFL
Categories: Articles, Newsletter KSOO, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top