Denver Broncos Release QB Joe Flacco

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have informed former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Joe Flacco that he is being released with a failed physical designation, the team announced Thursday.

Flacco, who was placed on injured reserve halfway through last season with a herniated disk in his neck, becomes an unrestricted free agent.

He was 2-6 as a starter in 2019, throwing for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed 63.5% of his passes.

Flacco, 35, had two years remaining on the deal -- the Broncos renegotiated it last August to give themselves additional salary-cap room -- with salary-cap charges of $23.65 million in 2020 and $27.65 million in 2021.

With the release, the Broncos save just over $10 million against the cap.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app