Dense Fog Starts a Warmer Weekend
We’re starting off with a little bit of fog in northern and central South Dakota. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for parts of the region. Once the fog gets out of here, everybody should be mostly sunny this afternoon. We’ll be a little cooler in the southeast thanks to a wind shift, so most of us will be in the mid to upper 50s for highs. The low to mid-60s should stay in places along and west of the James River.
Overnight, we’ll see a few clouds move through with lows dropping close to 30.
We should warm up a little bit for tomorrow, especially out to the west. Low 70s are definitely a possibility in central South Dakota Saturday.
Most of us will be in the low to mid-60s with a few 50s along and east of I-29. The nice weather will stick around for Sunday with highs mostly in the mid to upper 60s.
The 60s will stick around for Monday for most.
