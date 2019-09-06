Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Has New Bag Policy

Be advised, the next time you visit the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for a show or event, they now have a new bag policy for guests.

KSFY TV is reporting the new changes went into effect with the Thursday night, (September 5) Thomas Rhett show.

The new bag restrictions are being implemented to create a safe and secure environment for every PREMIER Center employee and guest each time they visit the facility. The new rules are also designed to knock off three to five seconds during the screening process for bags, per guest, therefore, allowing guests to get to their seats much quicker to enjoy their show.

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center general manager, Mike Krewson, told KSFY, "This policy is in effect at multiple buildings around the country. If you go to Minneapolis or any NFL game, it's the same policy."

Here are the policy changes you need to know: Clutches and handbags larger than 4.5" X 6.5" will not be allowed inside the PREMIER Center, Convention Center, and Arena. If you have a bag larger than that, you will be asked to return it to your vehicle.

KSFY reports, the new clear bag policy will allow guests to enter the building with a clear one-gallon zipper lock type bag or a clear stadium bag that is no larger than 12" X 12" X 6". Backpacks or any kind of tinted bags will not be allowed.

You should also know that each guest is limited to only one bag per person. However, exceptions may be made for guests who have a medical condition that requires them to carry more than one bag.

According to KSFY, for the next month or so, extra signs and employees will be on hand throughout the PREMIER Center to remind guests of the new policy change.

Source: KSFY TV