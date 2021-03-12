Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Drops Mask Requirement

With the expiration of the mask mandate in Sioux Falls, the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will no longer require masks to be worn for entry or at events.

The Sioux Falls city council voted down an extension of the city's mask mandate earlier this week and the current mandate is set to expire as of Saturday, March 13. With the change, the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will no longer require the public to wear a mask into the venue as a condition of entry and will be optional.

Mike Krewson, General Manager of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, joined us on OVERTIME on Thursday (March 11) to discuss the last year during the pandemic, upcoming events, and what the city's decision to remove the mask mandate means for the venue.

The PREMIER Center will still recommend that people who attend events at the facility social distance as much as possible and wear a mask if they are comfortable doing so. Krewson also announced that the venue is in the process of welcoming back a full house for events like the PBR in April.

Krewson's interview with us on OVERTIME is available to listen to at the link below.

Upcoming events at the PREMIER Center include the Sioux Falls Stampede, the Class A State Boy's Basketball Tournament, and the PBR. Musical events are scheduled to begin again in May with Toby Keith. This summer and into the fall, artists like Luke Combs, the Backstreet Boys, Matchbox 20, and Little Big Town are all scheduled to come to town. Ticket information is available through Ticketmaster.