Denny Hamlin Wins NASCAR at Texas Motor Speedway

Sometimes you just need to stick to the basics and not make things complicated. For example, the easiest way to win a race is to have a fast race car.

That's exactly how driver Denny Hamlin beat everybody to the finish line on Sunday (3/31). The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series was at Texas Motor Speedway for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.

Hamlin had all kinds of trouble to battle thru like an array of pit road penalties. The driver of the number 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry made mistakes, but his fast car brought him each time.

The mistakes and penalties would bring Hamlin down, but never in any way took him out of contention for winning the race. A quick stop for a splash of fuel late in the race and then moving back out front four laps later was how it ended with Hamlin crossing the finish line nearly three seconds ahead of Clint Bowyer.

Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson, who started on the pole, rounded out the top five. See where your driver finished.

Kyle Busch continues to lead the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings. He has an eight point advantage over Denny Hamlin as the series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend.