Denny Hamlin Wins NASCAR at Pocono Raceway

Denny Hamlin found his way back to the top on Sunday (7/28) in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

This 2.5 mile track, often referred to as "The Tricky Triangle", is where Hamlin made his spectacular debut in Cup racing in 2006.

Hamlin's car, the #11 Toyota, was fast. And he masterfully conserved fuel in the race that went extra distance with three additional laps in overtime.

This was Hamlin's fifth time winning at Pocono, but the first time visiting the facility's victory lane in nine years. Hamlin scores his third win of the season.

Hamlin made the winning pass on the high side of turn three on Erik Jones, who came in second. Martin Truex Jr. finished in third place.

William Byron finished fourth after starting 31st because his qualifying time was disallowed for a post-qualifying inspection failure. Kyle Larson ran fifth after starting from the rear in a backup car, the result of a wreck in opening practice. See where your driver came in.

Source: NASCAR.com