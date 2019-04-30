Deng Geu Leaving North Dakota State to Join North Texas

Deng Geu announced his intentions on transferring from North Dakota State a few weeks ago, and now his landing spot has been determined.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman is reporting that Geu, a former Sioux Falls Washington standout, and South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year, is transferring from North Dakota State to North Texas for the 2019-2020 season.

The Mean Green finished this past season 21-12 overall (8-10 Conference USA). North Texas did not participate in a postseason tournament after being knocked out of the Conference USA tournament. They are currently coached by Grant McCasland, who led the Mean Green to a College Basketball Invitational championship during the 2017-2018 season.

Geu appeared in a total of 97 games over three seasons for NDSU and made his one start in 2016-17. Geu will leave NDSU with 645 points (6.6/game), 335 rebounds, and 57 blocks. This past season he played in all 35 games for NDSU.

