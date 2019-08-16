DeMarcus Cousins Possible Ligament Tear

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins is facing rehab from another major injury, and the Los Angeles Lakers have endured their first big problem of a season with championship expectations.

Cousins was diagnosed Thursday with a torn ACL in his left knee, an injury that could sideline the six-time All-Star big man for much — if not all — of this coming season. Cousins’ agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, said a timeline for surgery is being discussed.

Cousins, who spent last season with Golden State, got hurt earlier this week in a workout in Las Vegas. The ACL tear comes about 18 months after he ruptured his left Achilles tendon, and roughly four months after he tore his left quadriceps muscle during this past season’s playoffs.

Those previous injuries cost him a lot of games and a lot of money.

This injury is only going to add to those totals.

Plenty of players from around the NBA turned to social media to send Cousins messages of support, including Pau Gasol, who wrote “You will come back stronger brother.” Golden State coach Steve Kerr — a U.S. assistant — said he was devastated for Cousins.

