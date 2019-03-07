Dell Rapids Man Faces 10 More Sexual Assault Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Dell Rapids man accused of molesting girls who slept over at his house has been indicted on several new charges, including attempted first-degree rape.

The Argus Leader reports that 47-year-old Torin Lodmell, was arrested last week after several girls accused him of sexually assaulting them between 2015 and 2017. Lodmell was charged with one count of fourth-degree rape released on a promise to appear in court.

Court records show a grand jury has now indicted him on a total of 10 charges. That includes attempted first-degree rape in which the victim was younger than 13 years old, sexual contact with a child under 16, and attempted fourth-degree rape in which the victim was at least 13 years old but younger than 16.

It wasn't immediately clear if Lodmell has a lawyer.

