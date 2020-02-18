Dell Rapids Hosting its Own ‘Burger Battle’ in February

The downtown Sioux Falls burger battle might be over for another year, but another mouth-watering competition is underway right now about 30 minutes north of here.

Time to do a little road-tripping, because four Dell Rapids restaurants are busy battling it out for the best burger in "The Little City with the Big Attractions."

Dakota News Now is reporting that now through (February 28), County Fair, Norby's, Papa's Pub and Eatery and Pinz are all competing for the title of the best burger in the Dell Rapids area.

Cooks in each of the four kitchens are busy preparing burger creations that range from the candied bacon, jalapeño, cheddar, and peanut butter burger to the Hawaiian humdinger.

According to Dakota News Now, once each diner arrives, they will be given a ballot to vote on. At the completion of the competition, the participating Dell Rapids restaurant with the most positive votes will claim the title of best burger.

If you're a burger lover, good news, there are still a few days left to do a little taste testing. The best burger in Dell Rapids won't be officially crowned until Saturday (February 29).

