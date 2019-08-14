Delaware Becomes the First ‘No-Kill” Animal Shelter State in the Country

Delaware really loves animals! Recently the "Diamond State" has been recognized as the first and only state where each animal shelter is a "no-kill" shelter according to Best Friends Animal Society.

According to CNN, for a state to be deemed "no-kill," it must achieve at least a 90% save rate for all cats and dogs entering its shelters and Delaware has a 92.9 percent save rate. The country as a whole, on average, is far behind, with a save rate of 76.6 percent.

Holly Sizemore, the chief mission officer of Best Friends Animal Society said in a statement, "Delaware put a policy emphasis on animal issues, there are some terrific organizations working collaboratively there and the residents care deeply about the issue and have stepped up to help."

An interactive map shows that South Dakota 7 no-kill communities, 11,000 dogs and cats were saved but 1,900 were killed.

The organization aims for every state to be "no-kill" by 2025.

Source: CNN