WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has dismissed a reporter's question about why he wasn't endorsed for 2020 by former President Barack Obama, who issued a statement calling his choice of Biden as a running mate in 2008 "one of the best decisions" he's ever made.

Biden arrived in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday to a crowd of reporters anxious to talk to him after he announced his candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

At a train station en route to Philadelphia, Biden said he "asked President Obama not to endorse" and "Whoever wins this nomination should win it on their own merit."

Asked what separates him from the rest of the massive Democratic field, Biden said, "That will be for the Democrats to decide."

Before walking away, Biden cheerily says, "Welcome to Delaware."

Biden has said the "soul of this nation" is at stake if President Donald Trump wins re-election.

