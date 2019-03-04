Deadwood Sports Betting Measure Gets New Life

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota representatives have given new life to a measure that would ask voters if sports betting should be legalized in historic Deadwood.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 7-3 Monday against the proposal, but representatives later used a procedural move to order its delivery to the floor. The measure has already passed through the Senate.

Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman says supporters will exhaust their legislative options before gathering signatures to put it on the 2020 ballot.

Department of Revenue Deputy Secretary David Wiest opposed the measure in committee, saying it's an expansion of gambling and that regulation costs would exceed revenues generated.

The proposed constitutional amendment would allow the Legislature to authorize wagering in Deadwood and at tribal casinos.

