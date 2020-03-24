The Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in South Dakota is closing the doors at casinos in Deadwood.

Dakota First News is reporting that the Deadwood Gaming Association is working with operators to close casinos at noon (MDT), Wednesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there we no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Lawrence County.

As a state, South Dakota now has 30 confirmed cases, including two new positive tests in Brookings and Beadle counties.

There has been one COVID-19 related death in the state and eight of the 30 positive cases are now listed as recovered.