It’s weird that a $732 million movie can seemingly come and go quietly, but it feels like Deadpool 2 opened in theaters a lifetime ago instead of three months ago. (2018 is nuts like that.) The film grossed slightly less both domestically ($318 million versus the original’s $363 million) and internationally ($732 million versus $783 million) than the first Deadpool but it still made about three quarters of a billion bucks. Not bad! Better than all but a handful of movies in the entire history of cinema! But weirdly ... quiet? Maybe it simply lacked the surprise factor the first movie did, which came out of nowhere to become a huge smash for Fox.

Now the film is headed to home video and we get to watch it and talk about it all over again, starting with this cool deleted scene from the film, featuring Deadpool ( Ryan Reynolds ) in his brief and very unsuccessful tenure as an X-Man. You also see Colossus (Stefan Kapičić), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), and Yukio (Shiori Kutsuna). Our favorite bit is the random thing with the soap. Why is it so hard to get the soap to come out right after you fill it up? So annoying. We’ve never felt so seen by a Deadpool movie. Watch the deleted scene above.

Deadpool 2 arrives on Blu-ray (including in a “Super Duper Cut”) on August 21. Here’s our video on all of the Easter eggs in the movie, but you might be able to spot even more on home video, thanks to deleted scenes like this one.