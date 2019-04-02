‘Daytime: A Soap Opera Musical’ is Set to Open This Week

My friends over at The Goodnight Theatre Collective are doing another new and totally original musical.

They started off doing cabarets. Then, last year, they did their first original musical, David and Lucy. It was a workplace comedy set to music and it was delightful.

This time around, Daytime: A Soap Opera Musical, is described as a behind-the-scenes look at a failing 1980's soap opera complete with big hair and even bigger shoulder pads.

Daytime: A Soap Opera Musical is written and composed by Luke Tatge, who also brought us David and Lucy . If you've ever been to a Good Night cabaret, you've heard an original Luke Tatge song. Every cabaret has one Luke Tatge original that he writes just for the theme of that cabaret.

Daytime: A Soap Opera Musical will open Thursday, April 4th at 7:30 PM at Icon Event Hall. The show will run every evening at 7:30 through Saturday, April 6th. There will also be a matinee at 2 PM on Sunday, April 7th.

You can get your tickets here . Don't wait to grab your tickets. Friday's show is already sold out!

Oh, and did I mention there is also a signature cocktail?