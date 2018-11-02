Daylight Saving Time Comes to an End Sunday

Here in South Dakota, it happens twice per year. Setting our clocks ahead one hour and back one hour.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2:00 AM Sunday. Remember this is the one where you gain an hour so turn your clock back before you go to bed. And for many of us, that's a bonus.

Sunday at church and Monday back at the office I'm sure you will be part of the conversation if you forgot. So what if you bucked the system until next March (11)? Would it be a bad thing for you to just stay at the same time? Look at it this way, you'd be first in line for a lot of things. Sit anywhere you want. And when it comes to your job you'll be leaving an hour before anyone else.

Of course as with the seasons changing there will be less daylight. The days are coming when you go to work in the dark and drive home in the dark. Just a side-note here - the first day of winter is Friday, December 21.

If you have young children their bedtime may cause an adjustment. Experts advise a gradual shift so they will adjust.

Does any of this make you feel more accepting of the biannual shift in time? To me, as I get older it really has no impact.

You don't like it? Move to Arizona or Hawaii. Both states get to say on Standard Time all year long. Hmmm!