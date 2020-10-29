Daylight Saving Time ‘Fall Back’ Reminders

For some, Daylight Saving time is one of the best times of the year. Ah, an extra hour of sleep. Over the years it's also been a time of year to check things around your house.

Change batteries in your smoke detectors at your house. It's a no brainer, but easy to forget. Note to self. Change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Change the time on your programable thermostat. Oh, and if you don't have a programable thermostat get one. Especially if you have kids or are married. You'll thank me later and save tons of money on counseling.

Change out your furnace filter. If you do it now and again in the spring, you should be good to go. Some people change out more often, but this is a good place to start.

Clocks. Change them if they need it on Sunday. Don't be that guy, who will 'get around to it' in February.

Line up your Christmas lights. If you put them up outside, this weekend is a great time to line things up, update if necessary and if the weather is nice, go ahead and put them up. Do you have enough extension cords? Handy daylight timers? If not gather them up. You are correct, you don't 'need to turn them on' till the day after Thanksgiving.

While some people like Daylight Saving Time and the schedule adjustment, I'm neutral. Since I like to hunt, the time change actaully has you waking up an hour earlier.

Do you have any other 'time change chores' that you do every year around your place? If you do, please share them with me. You can reach me at jdcollins@kikn.com.