USD Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit has Been Named Coach of the Year Finalist
The University of South Dakota's women's basketball team is continuing to get national recognition and now their head coach is as well.
USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit has been named a finalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy Women's Coach of the Year award.
The list has been currently narrowed down to 15 finalists and the award will be announced on April 4.
On the season, USD is 24-2 overall and 13-0 in the Summit League.
Pliztuweit is the only Summit League coach that made the list of finalists.
The Pac12 leads the conferences in representation with five, followed by the ACC and Big Ten with two and nine total conferences represented overall.
Here is the list of other coaches who made the list.
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CONFERENCE
|Adia Barnes
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|Cori Close
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|Dawn Plitzuweit
|South Dakota
|Summit League
|Dawn Staley
|South Carolina
|SEC
|Doug Bruno
|DePaul
|BIG EAST
|Geno Auriemma
|UConn
|AAC
|Jeff Walz
|Louisville
|ACC
|Joe McKeown
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|Kelly Graves
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|Kim Mulkey
|Baylor
|Big 12
|Lisa Bluder
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|Lisa Fortier
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|Scott Rueck
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|Tara Vanderveer
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|Wes Moore
|North Carolina State
|ACC