The University of South Dakota's women's basketball team is continuing to get national recognition and now their head coach is as well.

USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit has been named a finalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy Women's Coach of the Year award.

The list has been currently narrowed down to 15 finalists and the award will be announced on April 4.

On the season, USD is 24-2 overall and 13-0 in the Summit League.

Pliztuweit is the only Summit League coach that made the list of finalists.

The Pac12 leads the conferences in representation with five, followed by the ACC and Big Ten with two and nine total conferences represented overall.

Here is the list of other coaches who made the list.

NAME SCHOOL CONFERENCE Adia Barnes Arizona Pac-12 Cori Close UCLA Pac-12 Dawn Plitzuweit South Dakota Summit League Dawn Staley South Carolina SEC Doug Bruno DePaul BIG EAST Geno Auriemma UConn AAC Jeff Walz Louisville ACC Joe McKeown Northwestern Big Ten Kelly Graves Oregon Pac-12 Kim Mulkey Baylor Big 12 Lisa Bluder Iowa Big Ten Lisa Fortier Gonzaga WCC Scott Rueck Oregon State Pac-12 Tara Vanderveer Stanford Pac-12 Wes Moore North Carolina State ACC