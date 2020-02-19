USD Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit has Been Named Coach of the Year Finalist

The University of South Dakota's women's basketball team is continuing to get national recognition and now their head coach is as well.

USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit has been named a finalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy Women's Coach of the Year award.

The list has been currently narrowed down to 15 finalists and the award will be announced on April 4.

On the season, USD is 24-2 overall and 13-0 in the Summit League.

Pliztuweit is the only Summit League coach that made the list of finalists.

The Pac12 leads the conferences in representation with five, followed by the ACC and Big Ten with two and nine total conferences represented overall.

Here is the list of other coaches who made the list.

NAMESCHOOLCONFERENCE
Adia BarnesArizonaPac-12
Cori CloseUCLAPac-12
Dawn PlitzuweitSouth DakotaSummit League
Dawn StaleySouth CarolinaSEC
Doug BrunoDePaulBIG EAST
Geno AuriemmaUConnAAC
Jeff WalzLouisvilleACC
Joe McKeownNorthwesternBig Ten
Kelly GravesOregonPac-12
Kim MulkeyBaylorBig 12
Lisa BluderIowaBig Ten
Lisa FortierGonzagaWCC
Scott RueckOregon StatePac-12
Tara VanderveerStanfordPac-12
Wes MooreNorth Carolina StateACC

