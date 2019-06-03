After four years as head girls basketball coach at Sioux Falls Roosevelt, David Maxwell is stepping down to join his former college basketball program.

Maxwell took over the Rough Riders program starting with the 2015-2016 season and led the program to two state tournament appearances in his four seasons. He finished 38-56 overall as head coach at Roosevelt. Maxwell provided a sense of stability for the program and helped it grow during his tenure. Two of his four years consisted of having team's that featured three or less seniors on the roster.

He is leaving the Roosevelt girls basketball position to rejoin his former college program and head coach. Maxwell will join the University of Sioux Falls as an assistant coach under Chris Johnson. Following his playing career (2009-2013) at USF, Maxwelll worked under Johnson as a graduate assistant during the 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 seasons.

Even though he is moving coaching jobs, Maxwell has confirmed that he will remain in the Sioux Falls School District as a math teacher.

Roosevelt will begin the search for a new head basketball coach immediately.