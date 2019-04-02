South Dakota State is not only welcoming a new head coach for the 2019-20 season, but now the Jackrabbits might be in the market for a new point guard as well.

David Jenkins Jr., SDSU's all-conference guard and second-leading scorer this season, took to Twitter to announce his intentions to look into leaving Brookings after his sophomore season:

Jenkins' request to leave comes less than a week after Jackrabbits head coach TJ Otzelberger took the head coaching job at Nevada-Las Vegas .

South Dakota State has placed Jenkins in the 'transfer portal', but not yet officially released him from his scholarship. Being in the portal allows a player to be contacted by other schools.

Jenkins, a native of Tacoma, Washington, scored just under 20 points per game in the 2018-19 season, which was second to teammate Mike Daum in the Summit League and on the SDSU roster. Jenkins also led the conference with 64 three-pointers in 16 games.

With Daum, Skyler Flatten, and Tevin King graduating, and now Jenkins potentially on his way out, new head coach Eric Henderson would have to replace the program's top four leading scorers - who combined for just under 70 points per game in the just completed season. That accounted for 82 percent of the Jacks' offensive output.