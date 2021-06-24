Former University of North Dakota men's ice hockey coach will take the reins of NHL's newest expansion team.

NHL.com reports that the 52-year old Hakstol will be calling the lines for the 32nd NHL team beginning the 2021-2022 season. And there is no time to waste. Following up the Stanley Cup, the NHL Expansion Draft will be held July 21. Then it's on to the NHL Draft on July 23rd with Seattle having the number-2 pick.

For Hakstol, he's earned his milage. After leaving the Sioux City Musketeers there were several trips to the Frozen Four while leading the University of North Dakota to a National Championship. Then the call came from the Philadelphia Flyers to become the head coach in 2015. In 2019 a move to the Toronto Maple Leafs where he was an assistant head coach.

Remember the last NHL expansion team. Yep, the Golden Knights who currently need a win tonight over the Montreal Canadiens and force a game-7 in the Western Conference Playoffs.