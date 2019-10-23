Key Points

Dave & Buster's breaks ground in Sioux Falls

Will be part of Lake Lorraine retail center west of Hobby Lobby

Dave & Buster's scheduled to open mid-2020

The Sioux Falls growth story is adding another chapter.

KSFY is reporting that ground has been broken on what will become the new home for Dave & Buster's.

It will be one of several businesses that are part of a new retail center under construction at Lake Lorraine on the west side of Sioux Falls.

Dave & Buster's is a restaurant, bar and entertainment outlet and will be west of Hobby Lobby. The nearest locations to Sioux Falls are in Omaha and Minneapolis.

The Lake Lorriane location will be a new format for the national chain. This location will be around 20,000 square feet, about half the size of a typical Dave & Buster's, but will include the same type of attractions.

Dave & Buster’s plans to open mid-2020.

Source: KSFY TV, siouxfalls.business