Dave & Buster’s Breaks Ground in Sioux Falls
Key Points
- Dave & Buster's breaks ground in Sioux Falls
- Will be part of Lake Lorraine retail center west of Hobby Lobby
- Dave & Buster's scheduled to open mid-2020
The Sioux Falls growth story is adding another chapter.
KSFY is reporting that ground has been broken on what will become the new home for Dave & Buster's.
It will be one of several businesses that are part of a new retail center under construction at Lake Lorraine on the west side of Sioux Falls.
Dave & Buster's is a restaurant, bar and entertainment outlet and will be west of Hobby Lobby. The nearest locations to Sioux Falls are in Omaha and Minneapolis.
The Lake Lorriane location will be a new format for the national chain. This location will be around 20,000 square feet, about half the size of a typical Dave & Buster's, but will include the same type of attractions.
Dave & Buster’s plans to open mid-2020.
Source: KSFY TV, siouxfalls.business