The James Bond franchise is on the hunt for a director — again — as Danny Boyle has officially parted ways with the franchise. News of Boyle’s exit from Bond 25 comes directly from the producers of the longtime series, who welcomed the director aboard 007’s next assignment in late May following months of rumors suggesting that Boyle — whose credits include Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire — would be next in line to steer the franchise.

The news was delivered this afternoon, via the official James Bond Twitter account:

As noted in the caption, Boyle “decided” to part ways with the Bond team over the usual “creative differences.” With a resume that includes awards favorites like Slumdog Millionaire and Steve Jobs , as well as contemporary classics like Trainspotting and 28 Days Later , Boyle has a distinctive directorial style and perspective— one that possibly didn’t sit well with (or proved too unyielding for) producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Little else is known about the split beyond the Twitter announcement, but with production set to begin at the end of this year for a fall 2019 release, Wilson, and Broccoli — along with returning star Daniel Craig — are presumably moving quickly to find another suitable director for Bond’s 25th outing.

Boyle was set to replace Sam Mendes, who directed the two previous Bond films — the critically-acclaimed Skyfall and the wildly underwhelming Spectre . Like Mendes, Craig was also reluctant to return to the franchise, for which he’s starred in four films; Bond 25 is to be his fifth, and likely his last.

We’ll keep you posted on further developments as they happen.