Dangerous Excessive Heat Watch This Week

Take the necessary steps now and prepare for the hottest weather of the year for this area as the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch.

The dangerous heat will begin to build into the region early this week and peak Tuesday and Wednesday with heat indices of 100-108 degrees. That doesn't spell well for anything. And with the lack of rain, crops will continue to roll up.

When is it too hot to be outside? How about when you take a deep breath and it hurts? Or, you walk to the mailbox, and by the time you get back inside the house you've made your own gravy. Yep, too damn hot.

Get our free mobile app

So what are you going to do? First of all, limit your time outdoors and choose the early part of the day to work outside. Remember to only let your pets out for a short period. Below you will find a guide for heat safety.

National Weather Service/Canva