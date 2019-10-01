Dangerous Conditions Due To Gavins Point Dam Record Release

(Video of Gavins Point Dam 2011 Record Water Release)

The Missouri River water level is up eight feet higher than last year. And last year set a record for the rivers water levels.

The United States Army Corp of Engineers are preparing to bring those levels down by increasing the release of water at Gavins Point Dam in Yankton to 80,000 cubic feet per second.

KSFY TV is reporting that dangerous conditions will surround the Missouri River as Gavins Point Dam in Yankton is releasing the largest volume of water on record to account for a year with plenty of precipitation.

Corp engineers are warning everybody that may be going out on the Missouri River to wear life vests. Dangerous circumstances will exist due to the movement of large quantities of water.

Corp engineers are still encouraging people to participate in the beginning of paddlefish snagging season. They also ask that fisherman do not anchor their boats and that people along the rock walls still wear life vests.

Back in 2011, the dam set a record releasing 150,000 cubic feet per second of water on June 14, 2011, as a result of the 2011 Missouri River Floods. The release was more than twice the previous record set in 1997.