Dangerous Cold Blanketing Upper Midwest After Weekend Storm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dangerous cold is once again blanketing the Upper Midwest, after some parts of the region endured a weekend blizzard that shut down several highways.

The National Weather Service has posted wind chill advisories or warnings for much of the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The combination of low temperatures and wind is making it feel like the minus 40s in northern North Dakota and northern Minnesota.

Several highways remain closed or blocked in southern Minnesota after the weekend storm that dumped about a foot of snow in some places.

Transportation officials have reopened Interstate 29 in northeastern North Dakota but they're continuing to warn travelers about poor driving conditions.

