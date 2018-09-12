‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27: Here’s the Full Cast (PHOTOS)

The full cast for Season 27 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars was announced Wednesday (September 12) on Good Morning America.

The DWTS cast includes Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton who will be partnered with Sasha Farber, radio personality Bobby Bones with Sharna Burgess, Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace with Cheryl Burke, model Alexis Ren with Alan Bersten, Paralympian Danelle Umstead with Artem Chigvintsev, singer Tinashe with Brandon Armstrong, comedian Nikki Glaser with Gleb Savchenko, Dukes of Hazard and Smallville star John Schneider with Emma Slater, Evanna Lynch who portrayed Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter series with Keo Motsepe and former NFL star DeMarcus Ware with Lindsay Arnold.

Cast members who were previously announced include Milo Manheim of Disney Channel fame who will be partnered with Witney Carson, The Facts of Life alum Nancy McKeon who will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy and Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile, also known as Grocery Store Joe, who will be partnered with Jenna Johnson.

Olympic ice skater Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson won the last season of DWTS in May titled Athletes.

Dancing with the Stars Season 27 will premiere Sept. 24 at 8 PM EST on ABC.

By Wade Sheridan, UPI.com

