Dancing Can Reverse Signs of Aging

Daily exercise helps keep us mentally and physically in shape, especially for older people. Participating in exercise routines can even reverse the signs of aging in your brain. In fact, dancing is one form of exercise that has the biggest effect on the brain.

An article from the Medical Press shows this new study from a medical journal titled the Frontiers in Human Neuroscience. Dr. Kathrin Rehfeld led this study and tested different forms of exercise in order to reach this conclusion. "In this study, we show that two different types of physical exercise (dancing and endurance training) both increase the area of the brain that declines with age. In comparison, it was only dancing that led to noticeable behavioral changes in terms of improved balance," says Dr. Rehfeld.

Any form of physical activity does help a person's mind stay younger. However, workout classes tend to keep the same routine on a weekly bias. Dancing allows someone to be challenged each week by learning new steps, combinations, and styles of dancing. This type of exercise can help older people stay sharp and be alert.

Dr. Rehfeld explains, "We tried to provide our seniors in the dance group with constantly changing dance routines of different genres (Jazz, Square, Latin-American and Line Dance). Steps, arm-patterns, formations, speed, and rhythms were changed every second week to keep them in a constant learning process. The most challenging aspect for them was to recall the routines under the pressure of time and without any cues from the instructor."

No matter if you dance by yourself or in a class, it's time to start moving your feet to the beat!

Source: Medical Press