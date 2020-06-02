Damage from Sunday’s Sioux Falls Protest Revealed

Sioux Falls police have identified all the area businesses that were vandalized on Sunday night during a designed peaceful protest gone wrong here in the Sioux Empire .

Dakota News Now is reporting that a total of 10 Sioux Falls stores sustained damage. Some of those stores also fell victim to theft that resulted from the looting that happened throughout the course of the night.

On Monday, police released a list of the stores damaged during the protest that turned into an evening of destruction and theft.

According to Dakota News Now, the stores affected were Fleet Farm, who experienced store damage, in addition to several guns that were stolen.

The Verizon Store at 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue, experienced several broken windows and multiple items stolen.

Chicos on Louise Avenue sustained an estimated $10,000 in vandalism damage.

Halberstadt's at 41st Street and Louise Avenue experienced several broken windows that resulted in an estimated $8,000 in damage.

Riddles Jewelry on 41st was also damaged. Someone broke in through the front door of the Riddles store and stole various pieces of merchandise. The combined damage and theft estimates in the Riddles incident are said to be in the neighborhood of $45,000.

Dakota News Now also reports several windows were broken out at Starbucks, Liberty National Bank, Haegle's Western Wear, Walgreens, and Rudolph Shoe Store all on or near 41st Street. The damage estimates from those businesses were not released.

In addition to the damages that were inflicted to the properties of area businesses, several police cars were also damaged by rocks. Dakota News Now even suffered a causality, the rear window to one of their news vehicles was completely destroyed during the mayhem than ensued.

Police are currently investigating leads provided to them in connection with the vandalism and looting activities that transpired on Sunday night.

Police Chief Matt Burns told Dakota News Now, "We will hold you to account, we will find out how you are. We'll do our job."

Two people were taken into custody Sunday night. One of the suspects arrested was from Omaha. Authorities believe most of the people responsible for Sunday's destruction are from the Sioux Falls area.

Source: Dakota News Now