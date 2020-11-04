Dalvin Cook Earns Third NFC Offensive Player of the Week Honors

This will come as no surprise, but following a dominating performance against Green Bay, Dalvin Cook has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Cook rushed for 163 yards on 30 carries in a 28-22 victory over Green Bay this past Sunday (November 1). Helping the passing game, Cook also added two receptions for 63 yards. In total, Cook finished with 226 yards and four total touchdowns.

This is the third time in Cook's career, and the third consecutive season, that he has earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. He previously received the award in 2018 against the Dolphins (Week 15) and in 2019 against Dallas (Week 10).

Cook was able to place the Vikings on his back on the way to victory against Green Bay, and the win was potentially a season shifting one. Minnesota now sits at 2-5 on the season with upcoming games against Detroit, @ Chicago, Dallas, Carolina, and Jacksonville. If the Vikings can take the win against the Packers and continue that over the next five games, Minnesota could be back in the hunt for the playoffs.

To make that run to the playoffs, they are probably going to need a few more days like the one Cook provided this past weekend.