NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt, Jr. was involved in a plane crash along with his wife and daughter and was confirmed by his sister. All are safe but hospitalized, according to FOX News.

She wrote on Twitter, "I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding."

Dale Eanhardt, Jr is now a NASCAR analyst on NBC after retiring from full time racing in 2017.