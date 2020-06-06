Dakotafest 2020 Canceled

The signature event for farmers in the Dakotas for the past quarter-century has canceled its event this year. Dakotafest, which was slated to run August 18-20 in Mitchell, South Dakota, just announced this week that celebration of everything ag won't be back until 2021.

In a statement, Dakotafest Management said:

"It takes thousands of exhibitors, partners, sponsors, volunteers, and attendees to make Dakotafest great and the safety, health, and well-being of everyone involved with the show, their families, and surrounding communities is paramount. Therefore, it is with great disappointment and heavy hearts that we share that Dakotafest 2020 is canceled. This decision was not made lightly, but rather in collaboration with officials and event partners."

The organization went on to say that because of all of the uncertainty still surrounding COVID- 19, along with the many precautions that would be needed, holding such an event is unsuitable at this time. At the same time, Minnesota Farmfest, which was scheduled August 4-6 in Redwood County, Minnesota, also canceled this year's event.

This is obviously a massive blow to the countless people who work year-round to make sure Dakotafest is successful, but there is some good news. The organization also announced that they are exploring ways to bring parts of Dakotafest to their audience in a virtual format. Those interested in receiving updates can sign up here.

In addition, the organization announced next year's Dakotafest will be held August 17-19, 2021. They plan on having new programs, live demonstrations, as well as crop and livestock showcases for their 25th-anniversary celebration.

For more information on the Dakotafest and Minnesota, Farmfest cancelations visit the Farm Bureau website here.