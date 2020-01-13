Dakota News Now Premiers as KSFY and KDLT Merge

After the announcement more than a year ago, two television companies will finally be part of the same family in Sioux Falls. KSFY TV and KDLT TV have merged and beginning Monday, January 13 both will be broadcasting out of the same studio downtown.

No longer will viewers see two newsrooms with two separate teams or logos. The two stations are coming together under the new brand, Dakota News Now.

According to General Manager Jim Berman, "Everyone has worked so hard, and I think the viewers are going to see something very, very special"

Mark Ovenden, who started at KSFY when he first moved to Sioux Falls in 1978, returns to the helm at the sports desk while Eric Thorstensen moves to the morning anchor desk alongside Vanessa Gomez and Aaron Doudna. Doudna himself, returns to KSFY, taking over for his one-time mentor and long-time friend, morning meteorologist Shawn Cable. Cable announced in recent weeks his departure to follow a new career.

Kelsie Passolt, who will co-anchor the main evening news block from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM and again at 10:00 PM with Brian Allen.

Anndrea Anderson, a former reporter and weekend news anchor for KDLT will move to Dakota News Now overseeing the evening news as executive producer and 10:00 PM producer.

