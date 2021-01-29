Dakota Alliance Spring Soccer Registration is On Now!

Every spring and fall, grassy fields in Sioux Falls, Brandon, and Tea are hubs of activity with kids, parents, and friends, united by their mutual interest in, and love of, soccer.

Dakota Alliance Soccer Club (DASC) is an organization with big goals, and not just the soccer type. Yes, they want kids and families to enjoy the experience, but they also want children to learn about values like character, stewardship, perseverance, commitment, and leadership.

Their competitive programs have produced extraordinary soccer players who've gone on to successful college soccer careers and to become remarkable people in their personal lives and beyond.

Dakota Alliance Soccer trains coaches and referees, hosts tournaments, runs soccer camps, funds scholarships for needy kids who want to be part of the soccer world, and so much more. It's true when they say they're "more than a soccer club"!

Right now they are thinking spring and if you have a child from pre-school to high school age who would like to join a recreational league, now is the time to get them registered. Just get them signed up by Monday, February 8, and they are guaranteed a spot on the team.

The only costs are the one-time registration fees and uniforms are provided. The spring season begins in April and is done around Memorial Day. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place

For scholarship information and any other questions you might have, see DASC online, on Facebook, or call 605-332-0278.

