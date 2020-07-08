Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day Will Have a New Look in 2020

The most delicious day on the calendar each year is getting a bit of a twist in 2020.

The annual DQ Miracle Treat Day, originally scheduled for July 23, has been canceled nationwide due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but that isn't stopping local Dairy Queen locations from doing their part to continue the support for Children's Miracle Network at Sanford Childen's Hospital.

Sanford Health Foundation

This year's event will be known as South Dakota Sweet Miracles and will take place at participating DQ locations throughout the Sioux Empire, Thursday, July 30.

As always, at least $1 of each Blizzard sold will benefit kids at Sanford Children’s Hospital, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to help provide programs, specialized equipment, and direct child and family assistance.

You can even plan ahead by pre-ordering your blizzards for pick-up the day of the event, or you can order blizzard coupons that can be used any day except the day of the event. Those coupons never expire.

You can also text the word MIRACLES to 51555 for a link to purchase blizzards and blizzard coupons.

Dairy Queen has been a supporter of Children’s Miracle Network since 1984 and has partnered with CMN for Miracle Treat Day every year since 2006. More than $125 million have been raised nationally over the years.

South Dakota has always been at the forefront of fundraising for Miracle Treat Day. The Madison location has led the nation in sales for the last 11 years and has sold more than 40,000 blizzards each year since 2014.